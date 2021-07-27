HMD Global has just launched the new entry-level device, Nokia C30. Nokia C30 is the new “king” of the C-series, with the biggest screen and largest battery capacity at 6.82″ and 6,000 mAh, respectively.

The phone has an HD+ resolution with a teardrop-shaped notch and a significant bottom bezel that’s big enough to house the Nokia logo. On the rear, there’s a 13 MP main camera with flash as well as a 2 MP depth sensor, while for selfies you get a 5 MP snapper.

A Very Low Price Nokia C30 is Now Official

Moreover, the phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset, which has an octa-core Cortex-A55 CPU clocked at up to 1.6 GHz. Interestingly, there will be three RAM/storage combinations – 2/32GB, 3/32GB, and 3/64GB. The phone runs Android 11 Go Edition. As far as its pricing is concerned, it will be available starting at €99.

A fingerprint sensor is on the rear, and there’s support for camera-based face unlock too. Other key specs include 4G support, 10W charging, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB charging port. It will receive security updates for two years.

