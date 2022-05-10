A virtual round table with Samsung researchers: Formulating for Future of 6G

Experimentations on the next generation of communications technologies, 6G, are on their rise and reaching the climax. Once 6G is commercialized, there will be a new era of evolution in connectivity. With this people could communicate with their loved ones more easily. In preparing for the future of the 6G, Samsung is organizing its first-ever Samsung 6G Forum on May 13. In this forum, all the leading global experts from industry and academia will be coming together to discuss the future of those technologies that will bring significant changes. Before this upcoming forum, Samsung research leaders undertook a virtual round table to discuss the technologies prepared by Samsung for the Forum.

Two leading experts at Samsung who undertook the virtual meeting are Sunghyun Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Advanced Communications Research Center at Samsung Research and Charlie Zhang, Senior Vice President at Samsung Research America. The roundtable was moderated by Jaebum Park, the researcher at Samsung Research’s 6G Research Team. Both leaders discussed their recent research and discoveries within 6G communications technologies. They also discussed the future of the field and how it will benefit mankind.

6G will offer 1 trillion bits per second data transmission rate. This will help the users enter a real-world with speedy data transmission rate. There will be real-time conversations with loved ones at the other part of the world. The speed will also affect the connected networks that support our home appliances and vehicles. The 6G package will surely be considered as ultra-wideband, ultra-low latency and ultra-intelligence. 6G is expected to incorporate artificial intelligence technologies. Samsung is devising technologies using AI that will help reduce power consumption at base stations and also will improve the coverage and quality of high-rate data signals. Apart from these, Samsung is also working on other technologies to give a better package to the consumers.

Customers are really looking forward to this next generation, a hyper-connected experience which will surely bring great changes in every aspect of their lives.

