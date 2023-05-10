A WhatsApp Bug Is Letting Some Android Phones Falsely Report Microphone Access

According to the latest news, a new WhatsApp bug has recently appeared. Google and WhatsApp have confirmed that they are aware of a bug. Due to this bug, it seems as if WhatsApp is accessing phones’ microphones unnecessarily on some Android phones. The point worth mentioning here is that the issue first popped up a month ago, however, it gained attention after a Twitter engineer tweeted about it in a post that was boosted by Elon Musk.
Android Users Are Facing a New WhatsApp Bug
Twitter engineer Foad Dabiri shared an image that the microphone had been constantly running in the background while he wasn’t using the app. Moreover, he also tweeted a screenshot from Android’s Privacy Dashboard, which tells you how often apps access a device’s microphone and camera. Elon Musk retweeted Dabiri’s post, saying:
“WhatsApp cannot be trusted.”
Let me tell you that Musk is a big fan of Signal. Moreover, he also stated that encrypted direct messages on Twitter are expected to roll out as soon as this month. However, the company didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The messaging giant, WhatsApp implied that it was an Android-related issue. Furthermore, the company said that this problem is not due to inappropriate microphone access by the messaging app. WhatsApp stated:
“We believe this is a bug on Android that miss-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate”
The fact is that the WhatsApp blog Wabetainfo pinpointed the bug a month ago. It was described as “a false positive” affecting owners of some Pixel and Samsung phones. It was told that restarting the phone may be a possible fix. On the other hand, the search giant has no words regarding what is causing the discrepancy.
A Google spokesperson said in a statement:
“We are aware of the issue and are working closely with WhatsApp to investigate,”
If you are facing any such issues, do share them with us in the comment section. Stay tuned!