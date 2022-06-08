A Whole New App Needed for the Latest Pixel Watch: Leak

Later this year we will be getting the Google Pixel Watch. The news have been confirmed along with an other very important information. According to the information the standard Wear OS app that normally connects the smartphone will be replaced by a new dedicated app for the Google Pixel Watch.

The Google Pixel Watch app will be available and can be downloaded from the Play Store. As it i a leaked information and Google has not yet given any statement about there is a good chance that this app may never take a real shape.

According to the report few changes are also on the list. In January a teaser of a feature was released now it is in it developing phase and close to its completion and release. The feature is expected is the Smart Lock feature on the Google devices. The new Smart Lock feature will help the user to unlock their smartphone, tablet or Chromebook with the Wear OS 3 smartwatches.

The beta version has been hinting the Pixel Watch app.

“To set up your watch for Smart Unlock, connect it to your phone with the Google Pixel Watch app. Your watch and phone must be connected to use Smart Unlock.”

This statement confirms that it will be a must to have the secondary app to access the Pixel Watch features or a specific service that is needed to connect the smartwatch. It is not yet confirmed that whether we will be needing a Wear OS app that connects most of the Android smartwatches connects to.

No other substantial evidence whether this app will be any better or have an benefits over the standard Wear OS app. Soon we will have more news and leaks about it, which will give us a more clearer picture of what this app is. So keeping checking us, we will be bringing more news about it.

