A Woman Credits Siri on Airpods for Saving her Life after a Fall

There have been many stories circulating on the web in which Apple Watch or other smart accessories have saved a human life. However, this time around a woman named Susan Putman credited iPhone’s assistant Siri for saving her life after she fell and severely bled. Mostly, Susan can be found in her Bernardsville, New Jersey studio with her AirPods in, listening to music or chatting with friends or family as she works on floral arrangements. Siri Saves Woman Life By Calling 911 on time

Susan was following a similar routine at Round Top Resources Floral Design on Oct. 15, when she accidentally stumbled into her garage studio and hit her head on a sharp metal pole. According to Susan Putman,

I was working on a four-foot horseshoe wreath, and I stepped back to look at it and I forgot its box was sitting on the floor. I must have been very conscious about not smashing the wreath because I tripped and flew maybe 8 ft. in the air and my head landed against these metal poles.

Furthermore, Putman wasn’t sure if she lost consciousness or not, but she remembered that she was heavily bleeding, with no one around her to call for help. That’s the time when suddenly she realized she had her AirPods on and could use Siri to call 911. Furthermore, Susan said,