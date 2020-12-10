A Year in Search: Top 10 Trending People Searches of 2020

Yesterday, Google revealed its ‘a year in search list’ of the most popular trends in Pakistan. Primarily, its annual year in search data which compiles all trending searches of the prior year. ‘A year in search’ list for 2020 incorporated all major events, hottest trends and shifts in behaviour due to COVID-19 based on searches carried out in Pakistan. The list encompasses several trending searches like top searches, trending people searches, COVID 19 searches, trending moves searches, event searches and searches related to different events. However, in this article, I am going to talk about top 10 trending people searches of 2020.

Top 10 Trending people Searches of 2020

Here are the top 10 most-searched people on Google in 2020:

1) Marvi Sarmad:

Marvi Sarmad is most searched individual in Pakistan this year. She is a social democrat, fighting for secularism and minority rights in Pakistan. In addition to that, she has raised a voice for better domestic violence legislation. Maria was a member of the executive council of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan but since 2016, she has been working as a freelance journalist.

2) Uzma Khan:

Uzma Khan has managed to grasp the 2nd position on the list. She is a local movie actress. and began her career with the movie The Dusk (2011) and following that she appeared in one of the most popular Pakistani movie Waar (2013). Afterwards, she was also cast in another movie ‘Yalghar’ (2015). In addition to that, she also remained a part of different controversies due to which it highly searched on Google.

3) Joe Biden:

As 2020 was election year of United States, so many people search for the president-elect Joe Biden during the election campaigning. After he defeated Donald Trump in November elections, more people searched about the Joe Biden as he is going to be the next president of USA.

4) Alizeh Shah:

Alizeh Shah is also a Pakistani TV actress. She played the role of Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha which earned her Hum Award for Best TV Sensation. After which she got immense popularity and was cast in a popular TV show Ehd-e-Wafa.

5) Hareem Shah:

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality who gained popularity for her videos on TikTok. She has also remained a part of a number of controversies and scandals due to which people have searched so much about her.

6) Minahil Malik:

Minahil Malik is another Pakistani social media figure who has gained immense popularity through TikTok. With 563.390K+ followers on TikTok, Minahil is regarded as one of the most famous TikTok stars in Pakistan due to which people have searched a lot about her.

7) Falak Shabir:

Falak is a renowned singer of Pakistan. He has been a superstar for many years. His ecstatic Punjabi songs have been loved by many around the world. He has released 2 new songs this year due to which he has been one of the most-searched people in Pakistan.

8) Asim Azhar:

Asim Azhar is a Pakistani singer, songwriter and actor. He began his career as a singer on YouTube platform. He gained popularity after performing in one of the seasons of coke studio due to which he has got the place among most-searched people of 2020.

9) Esra Bilgic:

Esra Bilgiç is a Turkish actress. She has gained immense popularity after playing the role of Halime Hatun in the Muslim historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. The drama series has been aired in Pakistan this year and have been liked by a vast majority of people due to which many have searched about the beautiful actress.

10) Sarah Khan:

Sarah Khan is a Pakistani TV actress with a huge fan-base. Sarah made her debut with a supporting role in the 2012 Hum TV’s television serial Badi Aapa and after that, she has been cast in a number of popular tvs shows due to which she has been searched a lot in Pakistan.

