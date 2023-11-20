A Young TikToker Found in Peshawar Police Custody – Check out why?

Pakistan, like many other countries, is subjected to the TikTok craze, which has really affected the young people of society. Some young TikTok users use creative ways to amass followers on the platform; however, some of the users employ bizarre ways to do so. One bizarre act recently led to the arrest of a TikTok user. As per a source, the Peshawar Police arrested a young TikToker for uploading videos on the platform in a police uniform.

As per the police, the young tiktoker falsely depicted himself as a police officer. He uploaded a number of videos to the social platform. The youngster showed remorse for his actions in police custody and affirmed that he would not make any such videos in the future.

Moreover, he also gave a message to his fellow tiktokers urging them not to upload videos in police uniforms or imitate the police in any other way.

On the other hand, the police seized the uniform along with the suspect’s smartphone, and an FIR has been lodged against him.

TikTok users should act with caution and refrain from making any unethical and bizarre videos to save themselves from trouble. Furthermore, the general public should also be educated on a national level about the productive content they should upload and what indecent content should be avoided.

