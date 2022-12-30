A17 chip for iPhone 15 to focus more on battery life than power

Advertisement

iPhone is going to use A17 chip and to make it more efficient, more focus is laid on battery life improvements than processing power. While discussing the 3nm processor to be used in iPhone 15, it was revealed that Apple chipmaker TSMC has placed more emphasis on power efficiency than performance.

Advertisement

The shift to 3nm is a big step. The A16 chip powering the iPhone 14 Pro models a 4nm chip, TSMC reveals N4 processor as an enhanced version 5nm, so jumping from 5nm to 3nm is going to make a lot of improvement.

TSMC 3nm production ready for A17 chip

There are still nine months since the launch of the iPhone 15. However, it seems the company is working on the device and is going to manufacture it in time. This is evident from the production of 3nm chips. The new process will debut Macs powered by a new M2 Pro chip, ahead of the A17 processor in the iPhone 15. In the future, M3 chips are also expected to use a 3nm process.

Advertisement

Regarding this, the company’s chairman, Mark Liu commented:

TSMC said its 3nm processes offer better performance than its 5nm chips, while requiring about 35% less power.

It seems that the chipmaker is stressing more on power efficiency over performance, we are not sure whether Apple has the same priority for A17 chip.

Advertisement

All the same, with raw processing power rarely a limitation for iPhones, many would welcome greater emphasis on improved battery life.

Also Read: Oppo A17 Debuts With Helio G35 With Price Tag of $130