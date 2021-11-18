Aamir Ahsan Khan named Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has announced the appointment of Aamir Ahsan Khan as Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan. Aamir is set to lead a strong cross-functional team aided by a network of partners to support communication service providers and increase Ericsson’s digital footprint in the country.

Having joined Ericsson 14 years ago, Aamir brings forward progressive and professional experience in information technology, telecommunication, and management, with a proven record of increasing business through relationship-based client management and streamlined processes.