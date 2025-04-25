‘Abir Gulaal’ Songs Pulled from YouTube India After Pahalgam Attack; Film Release Put on Hold

The release of Abir Gulaal, the much-anticipated film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has been put on hold following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on May 9, has had its promotional campaign paused in light of the tragic incident. No new release date has been announced as of now.

As part of the promotional rollout, two songs from the film, ‘Khudaya Ishq’ and ‘Angreji Rangrasiya’ were earlier released on YouTube through the official channels of the production house and music label Saregama. However, both songs have now been taken down from YouTube India. The reasons for the removal have not been officially disclosed, but the action follows closely on the heels of the film’s postponed release.

Abir Gulaal had generated a lot of social media buzz for bringing together talent from across borders, with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan returning to Indian screens alongside Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor. The film was expected to be a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Kashmir, with vibrant visuals and a strong soundtrack.

With the film’s release on hold and its songs pulled offline in India, the future of its promotional efforts remains uncertain. More updates are expected from the production house in the coming days.

ALSO READ: YouTube Rolls Out Auto-Dubbing for All Creators and New Live Gifting Feature