Accidental leak by Microsoft Employee Shows Tabs for Notepad App in Windows 11

Whenever a manufacturer is working on something new, that is always kept confidential for two reasons. 1) The idea behind it can be copied and presented before the company that was actually working on it. 2) If a company reveals everything in advance, what would customers be waiting for? However, most of the time, people get to know half of the detail of the device, thanks to rumors and leaks. One such accidental leak came from an employee of Microsoft who mistakenly announced the Tabs for Notepad App in Windows 11.

The senior product manager of the American company Microsoft accidentally released a picture of Microsoft Notes with tabs online. He posted a screenshot of the app and wrote:

“Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!” while adding a loudspeaker emoji.

Though it doesn’t seem accidental, since it was an utter announcement but it seems the company changed its plans later on. Since this app is still in the testing process so it’s quite unusual for such a thing to happen.

Tabs for Notepad App in Windows 11-Will it come to reality?

However, we can give it doubt, since the screenshot shared by the company’s product manager and written, “Confidential, Don’t discuss features or take screenshots”, on it.

So, what happened is that a few times later, this tweet was deleted but the damage was already done since tech journalists have already seen it. Well, what happened is now undone, coming to the announcement, if Microsoft adds the tabs feature to its new version, it will be somewhat like a built-in tool to have an interface with tabs, proceeding with the tabs feature of File Explorer this year.

Microsoft has the habit of testing the tabs feature in all its apps in Windows 10. However, it also discontinued this feature in File Explorer and Notepad and never released it in previous Windows. With the addition of Tabs in Notepad, we see a hope of getting them in other Microsoft built-in apps.

