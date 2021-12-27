According to the World Bank, Pakistan Is Not Ready For 5G

Pakistan is not 5G ready, according to the World Bank. Zong recently tested this internet in Pakistan, and despite large-budget advertisements, much hype, and expectations, Pakistanis are expected to wait until at least 2023 to use this internet. However, the World Bank has recently stated that Pakistan is not yet ready for 5G internet.

The authority will complete several phases, including the issuance of a growth strategy, the hiring of an advisor for the sale process, the finalization of policy directives by the end of 2022, and the finalization of incentives in the upcoming finance bill, as previously stated. However, according to the World Bank, Pakistan is not yet 5G ready because there is a significant multitude of aspects to address in enabling market readiness, particularly the lack of large contiguous blocks of affordable spectrum, broader access to fiber backhauls, and widespread availability of affordable 5G smartphones and other devices, all of which are required preconditions for success.

This World Bank report was created in response to a request from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications to assess Pakistan’s readiness for this internet. According to the final report, “Pakistan: Telecommunications Advisory Assistance, 5G Readiness Plan for Pakistan,” the current telecommunications market in Pakistan has been analyzed to determine readiness for 5G through comparison with neighboring countries and global benchmarks.

Pakistan has a large population with decent financial growth potential, a presently overcrowded mobile communications system, dynamic urban centers, relatively easy access to suitable 4G/5G spectrum, poorly developed fixed-line infrastructure, and significant barriers to rapid deployment of fixed-line infrastructure. “The state of readiness of any project is profoundly interconnected with both demand and supply-side factors and the allowing framework (often a collaboration between public and private sector initiatives) and commercial viability,” the Pakistani MNOs stated jointly.

