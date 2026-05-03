Act Before June 2026: Microsoft Warns Windows Users to Update Now

Microsoft has announced a Windows update, warning users to take action before the June 2026 deadline. The company recently confirmed that there are around 1.6 billion Windows users worldwide. Many of these users will be affected by a new update related to Secure Boot, a key feature that helps protect computers from harmful software during startup.

Secure Boot has been part of Windows systems since 2011. It works by ensuring that only trusted software is allowed to run when a computer starts. This prevents malicious programs from loading before the operating system. However, the original security certificates that support this feature are now reaching the end of their life. They will begin to expire in June 2026, which means action is required before that deadline.

To address this, Microsoft has already started rolling out updates that include new Secure Boot certificates. These updates began in April and are being delivered through Windows Update. For most users, the process will happen automatically. Still, it is important to check your system and confirm that everything is up to date.

Microsoft has also updated the Windows Security app to make this process more visible. Users can now go to the Device Security section and look under Secure Boot to see their system’s status. The app will display clear indicators showing whether the update has been installed and if any action is needed.

The rollout is happening in two phases. In the first phase, users may see either a green or a yellow icon. A green icon means everything is working correctly. A yellow icon is a warning, but it can be dismissed if the user chooses. This phase mainly provides information and does not require urgent action.

The second phase is more serious. It will begin in mid-May for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. During this phase, the system will show stronger warnings. If there is a problem, users may see a yellow caution alert or a red critical alert. A red alert means the system is at risk and needs attention. Ignoring it could reduce the computer’s protection against new and emerging threats.

If users choose to ignore these warnings, they will have the option to accept the risks and stop future notifications. However, this is not recommended. Without updated certificates, important security features like BitLocker protection and certain boot processes may not work properly.

Microsoft advises users to keep their systems fully updated. Most devices will receive the necessary updates automatically, but some may require firmware updates from the device manufacturer. Staying current ensures that Secure Boot continues to provide strong protection.

In simple terms, this change is about maintaining trust in the system’s startup process. As older certificates expire, new ones must take their place. Users should take a few minutes to check their devices now, rather than wait for warnings later. Acting early can help avoid security risks and keep systems running safely.