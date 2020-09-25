Activate Now Telenor Weekly 6 to 6 Offer in Rs. 55
Telenor brings you the best-in-class 4G with better speed and affordable rates with the Weekly 6 to 6 Offer.
Internet 4000 MB
Validity 7 Days (6AM – 6PM)
Dial *71#
ON THE GO MOBILE INTERNET, LIKE NEVER BEFORE!
Enjoy streaming, downloading, chatting and social networking with the Weekly 6 to 6 Offer from 6AM-6PM on 2G, 3G and 4G internet.
Offer Eligibility:
All djuice and Telenor customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The subscription is valid for 1 week.
Terms and Conditions
- For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G
Yes, all 2G Bundle will not work on 3G or 4G. They will be for 2G area only
Bundle will be deactivated.
Bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.
Dial *999# to check the remaining internet volume.
No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.
Telenor’ 4G bundle is valid on 2G+3G+4G, therefore even if you are not in 4G Coverage area the bundle will automatically on 3G/2G a well.
Source: Telenor