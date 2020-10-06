Activate Telenor Daily SMS Bundle & Stay Connected

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Oct 6, 2020
Sending text messages has never been more convenient. Activate the Daily SMS Bundle and stay connected with the people around you.

Validity 1 Day
SMS 240
Dial *345*116#

Telenor Daily SMS Bundle Offer Eligibility

All Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer.

Validity

The subscription is valid for 1 day.

Terms and Conditions

  • Dail *111# (Charges Rs. 0.24 ) to check Free SMS Balance after subscription
    • Free SMS can be used for ANY network in the country

This is a limited time offer.
HOW CAN I CHECK THE BONUS SMS AVAILABLE?

Bonus SMS balance can be checked through USSD *111# or by logging in to your online account.
Bonus SMS will be available for use immediately after activation is completed after deduction of fee from your account.
Bonus SMS will be confiscated if you migrate to any other price plan.
The bonus SMS, customers already have in their accounts from subscriptions to previous bundles will not be affected.
*2*2*1#

Telenor is one of the world’s largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide, but focused in Scandinavia and Asia and has extensive broadband and TV distribution operations in four Nordic countries.

Source: Telenor

