Activate Telenor Daily SMS Bundle & Stay Connected
Sending text messages has never been more convenient. Activate the Daily SMS Bundle and stay connected with the people around you.
Validity 1 Day
SMS 240
Dial *345*116#
Telenor Daily SMS Bundle Offer Eligibility
All Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer.
Validity
The subscription is valid for 1 day.
Terms and Conditions
- Dail *111# (Charges Rs. 0.24 ) to check Free SMS Balance after subscription
- Free SMS can be used for ANY network in the country
This is a limited time offer.
HOW CAN I CHECK THE BONUS SMS AVAILABLE?
Telenor is one of the world’s largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide, but focused in Scandinavia and Asia and has extensive broadband and TV distribution operations in four Nordic countries.
Source: Telenor
Recommended Reading: Explore More with Telenor Weekly Internet All In One