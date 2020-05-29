Activate Zong WhatsApp Monthly Offer in Just Rs. 38 +Tax

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: May 29, 2020
Less than a minute
Dial *247# and enjoy the Zong WhatsApp Monthly offer in just Rs. 38 +Tax. Now connect with your friends and family who are more addicted to WhatsApp voice and video calls.

Zong WhatsApp Monthly OFFER in Just Rs. 38 +Tax

Now enjoy Monthly 4GB WhatsApp on Pakistan’s No. 1 Data Network and make WhatsApp video & voice calls to any network at just Rs. 38.

Simply dial *247# and enjoy all features of WhatsApp anywhere and everywhere on Pakistan’s largest 4G network.

Zong subscribers can enjoy all features of WhatsApp. You have to simply dial *247# once

All features of WhatsApp are included in this offer, including:

  • Video & voice calls
  • Video sharing & downloading
  • Picture sharing
  • Text & voice messages
Dial *247# to subscribe

  • Dial *102#
  • Charges 10 Paisa+Tax per inquiry
  • Out of Bundle rate till validity = Rs 1+tax per MB
  • This offer is available for all Zong subscribers including Prepaid, Postpaid, MBB & Internet SIM
  • This offer is auto-recursive
  • Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
  • Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
  • Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable:
    • Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
    • Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies

Source: Zong

Zainab Saeed

