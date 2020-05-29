Activate Zong WhatsApp Monthly Offer in Just Rs. 38 +Tax
Dial *247# and enjoy the Zong WhatsApp Monthly offer in just Rs. 38 +Tax. Now connect with your friends and family who are more addicted to WhatsApp voice and video calls.
Now enjoy Monthly 4GB WhatsApp on Pakistan’s No. 1 Data Network and make WhatsApp video & voice calls to any network at just Rs. 38.
Simply dial *247# and enjoy all features of WhatsApp anywhere and everywhere on Pakistan’s largest 4G network.
Zong subscribers can enjoy all features of WhatsApp. You have to simply dial *247# once
All features of WhatsApp are included in this offer, including:
- Video & voice calls
- Video sharing & downloading
- Picture sharing
- Text & voice messages
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE
DATA USAGE CHECK
- Dial *102#
- Charges 10 Paisa+Tax per inquiry
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Out of Bundle rate till validity = Rs 1+tax per MB
- This offer is available for all Zong subscribers including Prepaid, Postpaid, MBB & Internet SIM
- This offer is auto-recursive
- Your SIM is your identity; only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable:
- Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge
- Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies
Source: Zong
