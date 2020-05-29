Activate Zong WhatsApp Monthly Offer in Just Rs. 38 +Tax

Dial *247# and enjoy the Zong WhatsApp Monthly offer in just Rs. 38 +Tax. Now connect with your friends and family who are more addicted to WhatsApp voice and video calls.

Zong WhatsApp Monthly OFFER in Just Rs. 38 +Tax

Now enjoy Monthly 4GB WhatsApp on Pakistan’s No. 1 Data Network and make WhatsApp video & voice calls to any network at just Rs. 38.

Simply dial *247# and enjoy all features of WhatsApp anywhere and everywhere on Pakistan’s largest 4G network.

Zong subscribers can enjoy all features of WhatsApp. You have to simply dial *247# once

All features of WhatsApp are included in this offer, including:

Video & voice calls

Video sharing & downloading

Picture sharing

Text & voice messages

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE