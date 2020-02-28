The total population of Pakistan is around 210 million. A large portion of it is constituted by adult population. In the last decade, the social media has spread like a pandemic. The same is the case with Pakistan. Social Media has become an everyday liability. Social Media is the way of communication and also a platform to express one’s opinion and feelings. Therefore, I am going to provide some information regarding social media users in Pakistan.

Total Number of Active Social Media Users in Pakistan as of 2020

The above mentioned picture depicts the updated survey related to social media users. The total number of active social media users in Pakistan stood at 37 million. The percentage of social media users among the total population is 17%. There is a 7% increase in social media users from April 2019 to Jan 2020. It means there is an increase of 2.4 million people in 9 months. So that’s a huge number.

Another important aspect is that most of people social media from their mobile phones. The percentage of active social media users accessing via mobile phones is 99%. Advent of LTE internet has provided such results. Because now a days we rarely see a person without mobile phones. And major portion is using smartphones. The internet bundles offered by the telecom operators in Pakistan are affordable to many, particularly the social media bundles. Therefore, this sort of increase was expected.

Sources:

The data is collected from some very credible sources. These include data published in selected social media platforms’ self service advertising tools and media reports with comparisons to population data from United Nations.