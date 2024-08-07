Activision Cracks Down on Call of Duty Cheaters

Activision has launched a relentless assault on cheaters and boosters plaguing Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. In a recent update, the publisher announced that over 65,000 accounts have been permanently banned due to cheating and boosting activities.

The crackdown follows a surge in cheating incidents that have plagued the popular franchise. Players have been increasingly frustrated with encountering opponents who possess an unfair advantage, ruining the experience for legitimate players.

Activision’s anti-cheat system, Ricochet, has been instrumental in identifying and punishing offenders. The recent ban wave is a testament to the system’s effectiveness in detecting and preventing cheating.

Boosting, a practice where players pay others to increase their skill level or rank artificially, has become a significant issue in Call of Duty. Some players have even resorted to creating entire lobbies filled with bots to rapidly boost their skill ratings.

Activision’s decisive action against cheaters and boosters is a positive step towards creating a fairer and more enjoyable gaming environment for all players. The company has vowed to continue its efforts to combat cheating and maintain the integrity of the game.

As the fight against cheating continues, players can hope for a more enjoyable and competitive Call of Duty experience in the future.