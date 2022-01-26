Activision is reportedly releasing Call of Duty’s three games on Playstation

Activision Blizzard Inc., which is being purchased by Microsoft Corp., will release at least the next three games in its popular Call of Duty franchise on both Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox.

This year’s Call of Duty game, thought to be a new entry in Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare series, will be released for PlayStation. Treyarch’s project, which is presently in production, and a new iteration of 2020’s free-to-play hit Call of Duty: Warzone are the other two. Both of these projects are scheduled to launch in 2023.

Last week, Phil Spencer, the newly hired CEO of Microsoft Gaming, stated that he had spoken with Sony executives regarding the brand. “Upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard, I confirmed our plan to fulfil all current agreements, as well as our wish to preserve Call of Duty on PlayStation,” he declared on Twitter. “We respect our collaboration with Sony since it is an important element of our industry.“

However, we’re still a long way from Activision being a Microsoft-owned firm, so the future of the Call of Duty franchise is still up in the air. The deal isn’t scheduled to finalise until the start of Microsoft’s fiscal year in 2023, which starts on July 1st and ends on June 30th.

According to the sources, Microsoft is committed to launching Call of Duty on PlayStation for at least the next two years. Sony and Activision did not reply to calls for comment. Microsoft also did not respond.