Yesterday, Activision conducted its latest Call of Duty briefing, during which the firm unveiled its future intentions for the upcoming series, including new information about Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale sequel Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be available on November 16 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (through Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, according to the announcement.

Activision Makes Big Announcements Regarding Upcoming COD titles

Warzone 2.0:

Warzone 2.0 is a major sequel to the immensely successful Call of Duty battle royale shooter. Al Mazrah is a totally new map for Warzone 2.0 that combines desert fighting with large urban areas. In addition to dozens of new explorable places and points of interest, Al Mazrah will have a 2v2 version of Warzone’s Gulag, which will require players to fight their way out. The new Gulag features several new gameplay elements, including a patrolling warden and weaponry strewn over the map.

The game also puts a unique twist on the battle royale format with numerous circles scattered across the field that would first separate groups of players before bringing them all back together for a few final battles.

As with the original game, Warzone 2.0 will contain all of the weaponry from the October 26 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the two games will offer cross-progression. The game will also have a new mode called DMZ, which tasks players with invading the battlefield and escaping with as much equipment as possible. So, all the COD lovers would be excited as they will be able to enjoy new gameplay and maps in the near future.

Modern Warfare 2:

Modern Warfare 2’s most notable new feature is the Loadout 2.0 system, which expands upon Infinity Ward’s weapon customization from 2019 Modern Warfare by providing players with more methods to modify their weapon and grouping the arsenal, according to their weapon platform. This feature will also be included in Warzone 2.0, offering players greater customization possibilities for their equipment.

Modern Warfare 2 will also alter Call of Duty’s multiplayer model in a number of ways, including the addition of refined sprinting, swimming, and mantling. Larger additions to the game include third-person multiplayer playlists, the reintroduction of the cooperative Spec Ops mode, and artificial intelligence players on select extra-large maps and modes.

