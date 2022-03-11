Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone, its popular battle royale game, will be coming to mobile phones. “We’re working on an all-new AAA mobile experience that will bring Call of Duty: Warzone’s thrilling, fluid, and large-scale action to gamers on the go,” Activision wrote in a blog post.

This mobile Warzone, according to the announcement, would be a “large-scale, battle royale experience” built “natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.” However, it appears that the game is still in the early stages of development, as the post only lists a few job vacancies and no pictures, video, or even an expected release date.

Activision Plans to Launch COD: Warzone for Mobile Users

Activision hasn’t said if the game would be similar to Apex Legends Mobile, which only allows you to play against other mobile players, or the mobile edition of Fortnite, which allows you to play against other mobile players. Activision did not respond to a request for additional information.

According to Sensor Tower, Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile, which was developed in collaboration with Tencent-owned Timi Studios, has achieved an incredible $1.5 billion in global lifetime player expenditure since its 2019 launch.

The company will be using the already popular Warzone franchise, and other mobile shooters like PUBG: Mobile and Garena Free Fire are among the most popular mobile games, so there’s a chance for another contender. T

Activision is making adjustments to the Call of Duty franchise, so this new mobile Warzone comes at a good time. The publisher is apparently delaying the major Call of Duty 2023 title in order to focus on a “new Warzone experience” that will be launched this year. Due to lawsuits and its planned acquisition by Microsoft, Activision is also in the spotlight.

