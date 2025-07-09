Activision shuts down Call of Duty: WWII for some PC players. The move followed the discovery of a flaw in the game. This allowed them to attack players’ computers. Last week, Activision announced they were taking the game offline. But they did not say why at first. The problem is in the Microsoft Store version of the game. This version is also on Game Pass. Game Pass is a monthly service that gives players access to many games.

The game was first released in 2017. Activision recently launched this version for Microsoft’s store and Game Pass. Sadly, hackers found an old bug that let them break into players’ PCs.

Activision Shuts Down Call of Duty: WWII After PC Hack

A player on Reddit warned others about the problem. They wrote that the game was not safe to play. The player said there was a “remote code execution” bug. This kind of bug lets hackers run malware on a victim’s device. That means hackers could take control of players’ computers.

Many players posted online that they had been hacked. Until now, no one knew for sure if the game was the reason. Now, this source has confirmed the link. The hack only affects the Microsoft Store and Game Pass versions. Other versions of the game, like the one on Steam, do not have this issue. That is because the Steam version was already patched.

Activision has not answered any questions about this issue yet. Their official status page shows the game is still offline for Microsoft Store and Game Pass users.

Hacking is not a new problem for Activision. In recent years, the company has faced several attacks. Last year, a hacker found a hole in Call of Duty’s anti-cheat system. This lets them ban thousands of honest players. Earlier in 2024, there was another attack. Hackers used malware to steal passwords from players.

In 2023, there was an even bigger problem. Hackers used a self-spreading computer worm. It spread through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. They used an old flaw that had not been fixed for years.

Many gaming companies now spend more money to protect players. They hire more cybersecurity experts and build stronger anti-cheat systems. But Activision has faced layoffs in the last few years. Some of these layoffs hit its security teams too.

Right now, Activision is working on a fix. They want to patch the old bug. Until then, the game will stay offline for Microsoft Store and Game Pass players. Fans hope the company fixes the issue soon.

Hacking in video games hurts players and companies. It is a reminder that old bugs can come back if they are not fixed for every version. Players should stay alert and keep their games updated. For now, Call of Duty: WWII fans will have to wait for a safe return.