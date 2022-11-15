Ad agencies Recommends corporate clients to pause Twitter ad Campaigns

Paid Twitter Blue Verification introduced by Elon Musk created a lot of chaos among people who were not very happy about this decision due to two reasons. 1) Anyone can now get Blue verification without any thorough verification, 2) Legit companies who made their names over the years and got blue verification will lose it if they do not monthly pay for it. Amid the chaos, a major advertising agency has paused spending on Twitter Ad campaigns for its clients.

The Omnicom Media Group said that there are multiple potential serious implications and safety issues at Twitter these days. Omnicom media is a big advertising firm that represents big brands such as Apple, Mercedes-Benz, and McDonald’s. The company warned clients about Twitter’s new verification system which allows everyone to get a blue badge by paying $8 per month fee. Just after the launch, many high-profile figures and brands were impersonated on the app.

No Twitter ad Campaigns till Company Ensures Security

The company issued a memo, which read:

“There is evidence that the risk to our client’s brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable. “We recommend pausing activity on Twitter in the short term until the platform can prove it has reintroduced safeguards to an acceptable level and has regained control of its environment.”

Many other major brands including Volkswagen, General Motors, and General Mills, have also suspended ad spending on the platform. Paybill has decided to leave the app completely. It means things are not very good at Twitter since the day Elon Musk acquired it. Twitter has witnessed many layoffs, resignations, wrongful terminations, and massive revenue drop since October. Impersonations and hate speech have greatly increased on the platform and it seems Twitter is in warm water now. Elon Musk needs to think of some other strategy otherwise the fate of the company is not very good.

