ADB approves $100 mn project to Provide Pakistani Youth with Futuristic Skills

Pakistan is a ripe city when it comes to trained and skilled youth. No doubt, with growing development in the IT sector, the youth is also getting themselves equipped with the latest knowledge. They are not only gathered education from institutions but at the same time keep their skills up to date, they get enrolled in different courses. However, not everyone can afford the hefty fees associated with these courses. Keeping in view this, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million loan to help improve technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Punjab, providing Pakistani Youth with Futuristic Skills.

Under this program, Asian Development Bank has ensured that the training will meet the demand for jobs that are currently available in the country.

Pakistani Youth with Futuristic Skills- A step Towards Employability

This program will help enhance the quality and relevance of TVET which will not only improve the employability of new graduates but will also upgrade workers’ skills, indirectly benefitting Pakistan’s economy. This program will also improve the management and strategic planning in TVET institutions while providing easy access to training for women.

While telling about this new program to help the youth of Pakistan with futuristic skills, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov said;

“Punjab makes up over half the national income and is expected to make a significant contribution to Pakistan’s post-flood recovery. “ADB’s project will fund demand-driven and genderfocused training to boost livelihoods and support industries that are key to Pakistan’s recovery and future growth.”

ADB’s Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab program will finance the establishment of 19 TVET centers in eight main sectors including automobile assembly parts and repairs, construction, food processing, health, information and communication technology, light engineering, textiles and garments, and tourism and hospitality.

“Workers with improved skills in key areas such as construction and agriculture will be essential to implementing stronger safety standards, build back better, and to help the country prepare for future natural hazards”

No doubt, it’s a great opportunity for Pakistani youth which they should avail to ket the skillsets of today and tomorrow.

