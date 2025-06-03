ADB Prioritizes Digitalization in New $800 Million Reform Program for Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an $800 million program to help Pakistan strengthen fiscal sustainability, improve public financial management, and promote digitalization across key sectors. The initiative, known as the Improved Resource Mobilization and Utilization Reform Program (Subprogram 2), includes a $300 million policy-based loan and ADB’s first-ever policy-based guarantee of up to $500 million. This guarantee is expected to mobilize up to $1 billion in additional financing from commercial banks.

ADB Country Director for Pakistan, Emma Fan, stated, “Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions.” She said the program reflects ADB’s support for the government’s reform agenda aimed at building stronger public finances and achieving sustainable economic growth.

A core focus of the program is digitalization. The reforms promote the use of digital tools in tax administration, public expenditure tracking, and service delivery. This is expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public financial management.

The program also supports wider reforms in tax policy and compliance, better cash and debt management, and private sector development. These measures aim to reduce fiscal deficits and public debt while creating space for essential social and development spending.

ADB’s support is part of a broader package that includes technical assistance and coordination with other development partners. The goal is to help Pakistan build long-term fiscal resilience while modernizing its financial systems through technology.

By combining financial support with a strong push for digital reforms, ADB’s program aims to support Pakistan’s journey toward more efficient governance and sustainable economic stability.

