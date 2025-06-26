The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has stressed the need for Pakistan to improve its regulatory environment and digital infrastructure. These improvements are vital to help the country grow its IT sector, diversify the economy, and boost export revenues.

According to the ADB, Pakistan must take concrete steps to modernise its digital and IT sectors. One key area is expanding digital public services. This can help the government become more efficient and transparent in its operations.

ADB Urges Pakistan to Strengthen IT Regulations and Infrastructure for Economic Growth

The ADB also highlighted the role of IT start-ups in shaping a modern economy. However, it noted that these start-ups face major hurdles, especially limited access to financing. Without better funding options, many innovative ideas in Pakistan may never come to life. Supporting these young companies could position Pakistan as a more active player in the global digital economy.

At present, ADB’s direct support for Pakistan’s IT exports and digital development is limited. The Bank pointed out that IT is not yet treated as a separate economic sector in Pakistan’s development plans. Despite this, some ADB-funded programs have made progress. These include creating digital platforms for public investment in public-private partnerships (PPPs), as well as improvements in tax systems and risk management for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

ADB also noted that IT systems have been used in large infrastructure projects, such as mass transit systems. This shows that technology is already playing a growing role in Pakistan’s development, but much more needs to be done.

The Bank believes IT development is now more important than ever to help diversify Pakistan’s economy. For this to happen, the government must push for better regulations and expand access to digital infrastructure across the country.

The private sector, especially IT start-ups, must also be supported. This includes providing easier access to funding, which would allow new businesses to grow and innovate.

ADB said these areas could be considered under the next Country Partnership Strategy (CPS). This strategy may include broader support for digital growth and IT exports in Pakistan.

There is no doubt that Pakistan has a strong opportunity to grow its economy through the IT sector. But to unlock its full potential, it needs better laws, more digital services, and stronger financial support for start-ups. The ADB is ready to play a greater role if the country moves in this direction.