Additional DG FIA Heads JIT Probing Social Media Campaign Against Judges

As per a notification from the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the government has constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate a recent “malicious” social media campaign against Supreme Court judges. It also called for action against those responsible for the propagation of the campaign. As per the notification,

“The Federal Government has been pleased to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in terms of Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.”

The newly formed JIT would be led by the additional director general of the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing. Moreover, it would be comprised of the members of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the deputy inspector general of Islamabad Police, and any other co-opted member.

According to the MoI, the JIT would “ascertain facts behind malicious social media campaigns” trying to malign the image of Pakistan’s Supreme Court judges. Moreover, it said the JIT’s terms of reference would also include identifying and bringing those responsible to book as per relevant laws.

“The JIT shall submit a preliminary report to the Ministry of Interior within a fortnight,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dismiss Pakistan’s Tehreeek’s election symbol, a cricket bat. However, the verdict was criticized by legal experts, political analysts, and commentators, while the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) voiced concern over it. PTI supporters also lamented the judgment on social media platforms.

