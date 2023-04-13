Adidas Expands Its NFT Ecosystem with ALTS Dynamic Collection Offering New Perks

Adidas, a leading lifestyle and sneaker brand, recently launched its ALTS by Adidas collection, expanding it Into The Metaverse non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem. The NFTs from the first two phases of the Into The Metaverse collection can now be exchanged for a new NFT from the ALTS by Adidas collection. Adidas has been expanding its presence in the Web3 space with various digital apparel collections and virtual styling tools for profile picture (PFP) NFTs. The brand has also introduced several NFT collections, such as the sports-inspired Blue Pass, an art collection called Raws x Adidas, and a council badge for its 15-member advisory board for Web3 development.
What do the new ALTS NFTs offer?
The new ALTS by Adidas collection features dynamic NFTs with eight distinct “ALT egos” that provide holders with a variety of benefits, such as a stake in the ALTS by Adidas ecosystem, commercial rights to intellectual property, access to exclusive virtual wearables, and entry to exclusive events.
Launching in December 2021, the Into the Metaverse collection promises NFT holders exclusive access to collaborative merchandise and virtual land experiences throughout 2022. Its first experimentation with NFT influencer gmoney, PUNKS Comic, and Bored Ape Yacht Club permitted holders to burn their NFTs in exchange for a new ERC-1155 token and tangible apparel.
As of writing, the Into the Metaverse collection has done 48,771 ETH (about $93.4 million) in trading volume since its launch, with a floor price of 0.57 ETH (about $1,000). The ALTS by Adidas collection has done 320 ETH (about $613,000) in trading volume so far, with a floor price of 0.59 ETH (about $1,100).
Check out? Facebook and Instagram are Ending Support for NFTs from Tomorrow