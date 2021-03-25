Admissions are now open for E-Rozgar Training Program: PITB

Lately, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has made an announcement according to which the new admissions for the latest batch of the E-Rozgar training program are open now. The applicants can submit their applications on the online website. PITB in collaboration with the youth affairs and sports department had started this remarkable initiative. The program intends to provide digital skills and freelancing training to the unemployed young people with at least 16 years of education. Moreover the best thing about this program is that its completely free of cost.

The E-Rozgar training program has more than 32 training centers in the province of Punjab, and has trained up to 28,000 students till now. The contribution it made to the foreign exchange till now is equivalent to Rs. 2.4 billion.

The courses which are being offered in the program are as follows:

Content Marketing & Advertising

Creative Design

E-commerce

Freelancing

Those who want to apply online can visit http//www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply to appear in an online entry test afterward he/she will have to provifr his/her attested documents. The E-Rozgar training program, along with the National Freelance Training Program and the DigiSkills program, contain a coordinated national effort by the government of Pakistan to establish a knowledge based economy as part of the Digital Pakistan vision. The struggles which are being made to digitize the youth ate showing its results with Pakistan’s IT exports all set to cross the $2 billion mark in 2021.

Only those individuals will be selected who fulfil the following criteria:

Punjab province’s domicile

A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)

Minimum 16 years of education

Maximum age of 35 years.

