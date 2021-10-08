Admissions are Open for freelance training program in KPITB

Admissions for the next batch of National Freelance Training Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPITB) are open at University of Engineering and technology Mardan

Eligibility criteria is as follows:

1) Valid CNIC / domicile of the region you are from

2) Minimum 14 years of degree / education from an HEC verified institute / college / university. (You can apply without fulfilling this requirement if you are already enrolled at the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan

3) Minimum age 18 years and maximum age 40.

4) Employment status: Jobless

To Apply Visit:

http://portal.nftp.pitb.gov.pk/Trainee_Candidate_Applicant_Registration_Partner_Institute_Undertaking.aspx

To learn more about our program and courses offered click here : https://nftp.pitb.gov.pk/

This Training will be highly subsidized so that the maximum number of people can apply and take advantage of this training which is also being undertaken in other parts of the country.

Background of KPITB

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board is a public sector autonomous organisation established in May 2011 by an Act of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for the promotion of information technology, information technology enabled services, and information technology enabled education for the public and private sectors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

With rapidly growing mobile and internet connections, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is undergoing a digital transition. This has the ability to dramatically boost growth, provide more job opportunities, and enhance service delivery. Digital KP, a provincial plan focusing on strengthening regulations, institutions, and skills, is assisting with this digital transition.