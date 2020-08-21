Adobe Accidentally Deleted Users’s Photos in Latest Lightroom Update

Social media apps have made our lives easier. However, when they witness any bug, things go the other way round. From the last few days, there is significant unrest among photographers, who have been posting on Twitter and other platforms to reveal that they have lost their photos from Adobe. They revealed that they downloaded the latest update for the lightroom’s iOS app, and abruptly their picture disappeared. After this whole story gathered attention, the adobe also confirmed that there is an ongoing issue due to the lightroom update but said that data is gone for good.

Latest Lightroom Update was a Nightmare for Adobe Users

While complaining about the bug, Reddit users, said that he had lost two years old edited photos.

“I’ve talked with customer service for 4+ hours over the past 2 days and just a minute ago they told me that the issue has no fix and that these lost photos are unrecoverable,”

Another customer of adobe showed his disregard on what has happened and said:

“This is literally the worst. I have not only lost pictures but hundreds of dollars worth of paid preset.”

A representative from Adobe, named Rikk Flohr, acknowledged and apologized for this issue. As per Rikk, the company has released another update that will prevent this issue from occurring once again. But he also announced the sad news that the new update would prevent other users from suffering, but the photos that are lost cannot be recovered.

“We sincerely apologize to any customers who have been affected by this issue,”

This is a big mistake on the company’s part and is not the first time that company’s mistake has led to the deletion of users’ photos.

