Adobe Acrobat and Reader Flaw: PTA Warns of Security Risk

The PTA has issued a warning about a serious security problem in Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Reader. The problem, known as CVE-2024-30304, could allow hackers to control your computer.

How the Problem Works

Hackers can trick you into opening a special document. When you do, the problem with Adobe Acrobat or Adobe Reader can let them take control of your computer. This could lead to your computer being damaged or used for bad things.

What You Should Do

Update Your Software: Go to Adobe’s website and download the latest updates for Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Reader. This will fix the security problem. Be Careful with Documents: Don’t open documents from people you don’t know or trust. Always check if the sender is who they say they are. Use Antivirus Software: Make sure your computer has up-to-date antivirus software to protect against other threats. Report Suspicious Activity: If you notice anything unusual on your computer, report it to your IT department or security team.

Remember: By following these steps, you can help protect yourself and your computer from this security threat.