Adopt New Style of Photography with Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Add some new colors and different styles to the skills of your photography, because it is time to say goodbye to traditional photography. Say welcome to Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in the World trendy Photography which offer the revolutionary 8K Video Snap that changes how you capture not just video, but photography. In addition to that, 5G technology, in the devices, is also changing the way of sharing that you do it with your pals.

Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra Love to Swim in the Water

These devices are not afraid of water. They are water resistant and stand up to 1.5 meters of water for almost half an hour.

Huge powerhouse:

These handsets have powerful batteries, maxing out at 5000mAh (typical). Plus these batteries help you to save power and FAST WIRELESS CHARGING 2.0

Faster than Fast:

Watch and play more with powerful RAM and an enhanced processor with built-in advanced AI. Thanks to 7nm Processor and Up to 16 GB RAM (LPDDR5).

5G modem baked in:

For an instant upload and download, Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra provide you hyper fast speed. You can enjoy the live streaming, sharing, and low-latency gaming at super fast speeds.

Try Different Photography:

Capture photos and video with 8K Video Snap revolutionizes. You can shoot night time scenes like daylight with larger image sensors and AI. The pro-grade camera system in low light allows you to capture the multiple photos at once, merging them into one stunning shot with less blur and noise.

To avoid blurry and unstable results while moving, the larger sensor and anti-rolling stabilizer balances camera movement, which gives you super smooth image results.