AdPluto: Pakistan’s First Fully Self-Serve Media Buying Platform Launched

A momentous achievement in Pakistan’s media industry unfolds as a cutting-edge, fully self-serve media buying platform is unveiled, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and transparency in digital advertising.

This groundbreaking development marks a pivotal moment for advertisers, media agencies, and businesses nationwide.

Crafted by a consortium of industry leaders, AdPluto is a fully automated platform that pledges to redefine the landscape of digital media procurement in Pakistan. Instead of relying on the sole existing option, i.e., Google Ads, advertisers, and agencies can now harness the benefits of local payments, yielding superior results compared to what was previously achievable.

What Does It Offer?

Local payments in Pakistani Rupees

Fully self-serve platform

Premium local inventory

Industry-best viewability rates

Industry best CPMs

Billions of ad requests per month

Available for both Display and video advertisements

Tailored specifically for the Pakistani market, the platform offers a streamlined and user-friendly approach, making it easier than ever for businesses to connect with their target audiences effectively.

A standout feature of this platform is its real-time data analytics, empowering advertisers to make data-driven decisions that optimize their return on investment. Access to comprehensive insights into audience behavior and preferences enables advertisers to fine-tune their campaigns for real-time, optimal results.

What sets this platform apart is that it provides advertisers with a formidable alternative to Google, offering a robust solution tailored specifically to Pakistan’s unique advertising needs.

As Pakistan continues to witness a digital transformation, this media buying platform is poised to become an indispensable tool for advertisers looking to thrive in the competitive marketplace. Its arrival is a testament to the country’s growing prowess in the tech and advertising sectors.

In a rapidly evolving media landscape, this groundbreaking platform promises to be a catalyst for success, offering advertisers the tools they need to effortlessly navigate the complex realm of media procurement with precision and ease.

