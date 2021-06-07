Advance Telecom appointed as TECNO’s new distribution partner in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile Pakistan joins hands with Advance Telecom as their official distribution partner in Pakistan. Being the largest retail and after-sale service network, Advance Telecom and TECNO partnership look a promising collaboration for the new Camon 17 series.

Advance Telecom is one of the leading mobile phone distribution houses in Pakistan. They have been adding value to customer’s lives by delivering quality services and products nationwide. CEO Advance Telecom, Mr. Rizwan Majid shared his views on this occasion,

“We are pleased to announce the addition of the world’s renowned smartphone brand, TECNO into our portfolio. We express our deepest gratitude to TECNO management, our valued dealers, and consumers for their trust. As always, we are committed to serving our customers with quality products.”

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, expressed his views on this new collaboration.

“This new partnership of TECNO with Advance Telecom looks promising as they are one of the leaders in mobile distribution companies. With our new Camon 17 series launching in Pakistan soon, we aim to provide reliable and swift services to the customers, and Advance Telecom will be a great help in this. We also believe that this new distributor will help us reach every customer on time with their favorite TECNO devices.”

Previously, TECNO has worked with five renowned distributors from across Pakistan as official distribution partners. This new collaboration aims to escalate prompt distribution services for every customer in Pakistan.



