Samsung has launched the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus earlier this year. However now, a new affordable variant of the Galaxy S10+ has appeared in some leaks. The report has revealed that the Galaxy S10+ with 6GB of RAM has appeared on TENAA listing. Let’s have a look at the revealed specs and design of the phone.

A New Affordable Galaxy S10+ Variant Appears on TENAA

A report by @StuffListings on twitter has revealed this information. The TENAA listing has revealed that the phone will have 6GB RAM with model number SM-G9750. This may be the international model of the Galaxy S10+. At the time of launch, the phone was launched with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Moreover, the listing shows photos of the Galaxy S10+ in black. In pics, there is not any visual difference, So, we can say that the phone will just come with lower memory. As the phone will come with less memory, we can say that it will cost less.

Although the company has not revealed any information regarding this model yet. But hopefully, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So, stay tuned to get more updates.