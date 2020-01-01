As the wedding season has already started and couples are now deciding where to go for their honeymoon trips. I bring you a list of international destinations to visit with your loved one. These tour places are beautiful, romantic, entertaining and most importantly AFFORDABLE! So, enjoy The Top 5 Affordable Honeymoon Destinations Around The Globe.

1.Malaysia

Malaysia is an extremely affordable tourist destination for your first tour together. It is packed with amazing tourist attractions and beautiful sights to enjoy with your loved one. Langkawi Island in Malaysia is the most rated location for trips and tours.

2.Thailand

Thailand is known for its scenic beauty and aesthetic views. Thailand can be your cheapest honeymoon destination and it is indeed the cheapest place to shop your heart out. Makeup products and other fashion accessories are available at very low prices in Thailand which means that you not only take your darling to tour but also lets her shop freely without being heavy on your pocket.

The Phi Phi Island in Thailand is a place not to be missed.

3.Bali

If you are a nature-lover sorta person. And would love to be with your loved one on a quiet, peaceful place, surrounded by the love of mother nature, then look no further than Bali. Bali is not only beautiful but also affordable! Bali can be considered to be the most beautiful place to be at!

4.Singapore

Singapore is all about rock and roll. It is crowded and decorated with all sort of tourist attractions. Singapore will give you a luxurious welcome and if you are a privilege-seeker you would definitely love the sight! It is a very romantic tour destination to be at with your newlywed spouse.

5.Dubai

Dubai is the most commonplace for honeymoon among Pakistanis. Mainly because it is the cheapest and really fun place to be at. The water park in Dubai is a place of amusement and entertainment. If you want to keep it light and still enjoy your honeymoon. Dubai can be considered as the best available option!

Any place you go local or international, remember that it is the people who surround you are more valuable than the places you got to. As long as you are together, all is well!

