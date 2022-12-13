Affordable OnePlus 11R Will Win Hearts With These Two Amazing Features
The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus 11 is all set to launch a new affordable series very soon. The upcoming series is expected to come with at least two new phones. It includes the OnePlus 11 and a more affordable OnePlus 11R. We have been getting a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the handset for many weeks. Recently, a few prototype images and specs of the OnePlus 11R surfaced online. If the information came out to be true, the Upcoming Oneplus Phone might get two features that budget phone users will welcome wholeheartedly.
Here Is What We Know About OnePlus 11R
Two amazing features will make their way to the market with this phone by Oneplus. First of all, it looks like the alert slider is making its way back to cheaper OnePlus flagships. Let me tell you that the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10R both lacked the alert slider button because OnePlus had reserved it only for its premium phones. According to the latest reports, prospective OnePlus 11R buyers will surely be more than happy to get this distinguished OnePlus feature without paying a premium.
The second feature commonly found on budget-friendly handsets is an IR blaster. It is used to control infrared-equipped appliances with your phones, like ACs, television sets, and more. The company had never included one on its phones, but it seems like the OnePlus 11R might be the first one to get it.
OnePlus 11R codenamed Udon is expected to get a curved 120Hz Full HD+ display. On the contrary, the OnePlus 10R featured flat edges. A 16MP selfie shooter is also expected to rest within a centered punch hole on the screen, which will also house an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 will power the phone. It means that the company is essentially reusing the chip from the OnePlus 10T.
At the back, the OnePlus 11R is expected to boast a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP sensor. A 5,000mAh battery will make its lights on. However, there had been no words on fast charging specs yet. Some reports claim that the device will feature a single-cell battery. Therefore, it may skip 150W charging support.
