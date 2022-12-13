Affordable OnePlus 11R Will Win Hearts With These Two Amazing Features

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus 11 is all set to launch a new affordable series very soon. The upcoming series is expected to come with at least two new phones. It includes the OnePlus 11 and a more affordable OnePlus 11R. We have been getting a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the handset for many weeks. Recently, a few prototype images and specs of the OnePlus 11R surfaced online. If the information came out to be true, the Upcoming Oneplus Phone might get two features that budget phone users will welcome wholeheartedly. Here Is What We Know About OnePlus 11R

Two amazing features will make their way to the market with this phone by Oneplus. First of all, it looks like the alert slider is making its way back to cheaper OnePlus flagships. Let me tell you that the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10R both lacked the alert slider button because OnePlus had reserved it only for its premium phones. According to the latest reports, prospective OnePlus 11R buyers will surely be more than happy to get this distinguished OnePlus feature without paying a premium.