Affordable OnePlus Tablet in the Works, Leaked Specs Reveal Exciting Details

Budget-friendly Android tablets have been trying to carve out their space in the iPad-dominated premium tablet market by offering affordability without compromising performance. OnePlus is reportedly working on a new budget tablet, an excellent choice for multimedia enthusiasts. Leaked specifications suggest this “Standard Edition” OnePlus tablet will feature an 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD with a crisp 2,800 x 2,000 resolution. MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC will power this tablet, ensuring good performance capabilities.

Upcoming OnePlus Tablet Could Be Rebranded Version Of Oppo Pad 3

Interestingly, the upcoming tablet specs align with those of the recently launched OPPO Pad 3 in China. For all those unaware, OPPO Pad 3 boasts a slim 6.29mm profile and weighs just 536g. Moreover, it offers 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with storage options ranging from 128GB to 512 GB. It also supports the OPPO Pencil 2 for improved productivity.

There is a huge possibility that the upcoming tablet could be rebranded OPPO Pad 3 for global markets. If this pans out, we can anticipate OnePlus to make subtle changes in Colors, Materials, and Finish (CMF), as it often does with rebranded products. We may also see new color variants for global audiences.

The rumored tablet may feature a massive 9,520mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Its camera setup will include 8MP sensors on both the front and rear, suitable for basic photography and video calls. The tablet will lack the flagship performance of the OnePlus Pad 2’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, however, the Dimensity 8350 aims to provide balanced performance for casual gaming, browsing, and media consumption.

If priced competitively, this tablet is anticipated to fill the gap in the budget Android tablet market, particularly in regions like the US, where affordable yet powerful options are scarce. OnePlus Pad Go 2 might be the name of this upcoming device. Stay tuned for official announcements. Let’s wait and watch what OnePlus brings to the table with this much-anticipated tablet.

