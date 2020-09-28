A few days earlier we have told you that OPPO is working on a new handset but with the old name. OPPO has just unveiled an affordable A33. The phone has come with ordinary specs but at a reasonable price. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

An Affordable OPPO A33 is Now Official with Triple camera Setup at the Back

See Also: OPPO Reno 4 SE is Now Official with 65W Fast Charging

First of all, the phone has come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset. It has a 6.5” LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and basic 720p resolution.

Moreover, the new OPPO A33 has come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. You can also expand the memory using a micro SD card up to 256GB. Additionally, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup. The phone 13MP main, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro shooter. Additionally, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery. In the software side, we see ColorOS 7.2 and Android 10 out of the box.

The OPPO A33 will be available in Mint Green or Midnight Black. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around $155. Under this price range, the phone has amazing specs. So, if someone wants an affordable phone, this phone will be a good option. However, the availability of the phone in Pakistan is not known yet.

Also Check: Realme Q-series Phone will Launch on October 13