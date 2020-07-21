In an unprecedented show of caliber and intelligence, the female robotics team from Afghanistan invented a low-cost ventilator. They have been working on this project since the start of April. The team was comprised of six teenage members.

Afghan Female Robotics Team Designs a Low-cost Ventilator

The female Afghan Robotics Team, which has won international awards for its new generation robots, started working on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the COVID-19 pandemic penetrated into the country. The team took nearly four months to complete this project. The low-cost ventilator is partially based on a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) design. Also, the team received guidance from experts at Harvard University.

The new ventilator is lightweight and easy to move. It can operate on battery power for nearly 10 hours, and the manufacturing cost is nearly $700, compared with the $20,000 price of a conventional ventilator.

Faruqi told Reuters that,

We are delighted that we were able to take our first step in the field of medicine and to be able to serve the people in this area as well. All members of our team feel happy because, after months of hard work, we were able to achieve this result.

Though the new ventilator still has to pass the final testing phase from health authorities before it can be commercially used. The officials greet it in a country with just 800 ventilators to treat intensive patients suffering from COVID-19.

On the occasion, Health Ministry spokesman Akmal Samson said,

We appreciate the initiative and creativity in Afghanistan’s health sector…after they are approved, we will use these ventilators and we are determined to contract with companies so we can also export them.

Check out? A Team of Female Students from Afghanistan Present a Brilliant Idea to Invent a Cheap Ventilator