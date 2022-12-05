Samsung and LG phones are reportedly at risk of malware attacks because of a leaked Android certificate. According to the latest report, all the phones with MediaTek chipsets are at risk of being attacked by this malware. The leaked certificate could be used by malicious parties to install malware on users’ smartphones.

After Android certificate leak, Samsung and LG Phones Are at Malware Attacks Risk

According to the report by Gizmochina, an Android certificate has put millions of devices in danger of malware attacks. The attackers can install malware while posing as a legitimate software update if users download the update from a third-party website.

According to Google, platform certificate refers to the application signing certificate used to sign the “android” application on the system image. Android software used the extremely privileged user-id “android.uid.system”. It has access to user data in addition to other system permissions.

Any other programme that has the same certification as the Android operating system is granted the same level of access. The Android Security Team has already informed the impacted businesses of the issue.

Google also advised that the impacted businesses “rotate the platform certificate by replacing it with a new set of public and private keys.” Samsung has been aware of this problem for some time and has addressed the vulnerability.

