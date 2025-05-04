Two telecom firms have decided to pay Rs26 billion in outstanding taxes to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). They made this choice after losing their case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and chose not to continue with more legal action.

The Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) in Islamabad had planned to freeze these companies’ bank accounts. This was to ensure tax recovery before any appeal could be filed. The LTO even operated on Saturday to carry out this action against Telenor Pakistan and Deodar Pakistan, a Jazz subsidiary.

After Court Defeat, Telecom Firms Agree to Pay Rs26 Billion in Taxes to FBR

The FBR began the recovery process after the government issued the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025. As part of this process, the FBR prepared to freeze the bank accounts of both firms. This is because their head offices are located in Islamabad, placing them under LTO’s jurisdiction.

Both companies had challenged the tax demand related to equipment imports. But late Saturday, they reached a settlement with the FBR. They agreed to pay the required taxes as per the court order.

Telenor Pakistan recently lost a case involving Rs6 billion in withholding tax. When the FBR moved to freeze its accounts, Telenor agreed to pay the amount instead of pursuing more court action.

Similarly, Deodar Pakistan lost a case over Rs20 billion in withholding tax. The company agreed to pay the amount for equipment imports. Jazz management confirmed they will not take the matter back to court.

Deodar handles telecom towers and cell site operations for Jazz. Although Jazz has agreed to sell Deodar to Engro Corporation for about $563 million, the deal is still pending due to legal formalities. The Competition Commission of Pakistan has approved the transaction.

See Also: Crypto Council and AI Bill Under Scrutiny in Senate Committee Meeting

Statements from the Companies

In a statement, Jazz clarified that neither PMCL (Jazz) nor Deodar received any negative court decision. Jazz said it is one of the top tax-paying companies in Pakistan. The company added that it follows all legal requirements and remains committed to the law.

Telenor Pakistan also released a statement. It said the company is committed to following all laws and is one of the largest taxpayers in the country. It continues to work with the FBR on the issue. Telenor also stated it reserves the right to seek legal options if needed.