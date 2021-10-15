After Easypaisa, Jazz Cash Scam has Made people Loose Trust in Mobile Wallets

Jazz Cash is one of the widely used mobile wallet in Pakistan and people are using it to carry on monetary tasks. Though the company has made our lives easier by facilitating us to pay utility bills and transferring money in just a few clicks, but sometimes the scams associated with such services take away the trust of clients. A year back we had come across an Easypaisa fraud due to which many users had lost their money and trust and now there is something worse but associated with another big giant in this sector, and people have termed it as Jazz Cash Scam.

A man named Zaheer Ahmad took to Facebook and Twitter to share his experience with Jazz Cash. He is a freelancer, works on fiver, and earns a good amount. He revealed that he transferred the amount of 75,000 from his Payoneer account to Jazz Cash. At midnight when he checked through the app he could see this amount in his digital wallet. In the morning he couldn’t see that money and it was gone somewhere.

He out of utter shock contacted customer support and told them the whole incident. The person at the customer support end after checking told him that the Payoneer has taken the amount back. He then after believing them contacted Payoneer who told him that they are not authorized to get the money from his JazzCash account. At this point, he actually knew that there is something wrong.

He checked his JassCash transaction history. He was surprised to see that the transaction was made to his brother’s account however when he checked his brother’s bank account history there were no traits of money being transferred.

He contacted Jazz cash once again and told them the whole scenario. At this call, they changed their statement and said that that they have made the transaction as the money was transferred twice when he had not received it twice.

He kept on following the team for a whole one month and even showed them screenshots and Payoneer chats but it did not help either. This one of the biggest app for transferring money couldn’t resolve the issue and hasn’t sent his money back even after one month. He calls it a digital theft and asks everyone to boycott Jazz Cash. After this incident was shared on Facebook people took to Twitter with #boycottJAZZCASH hashtag and asked the company to resolve this issue.

While I am sure that the company itself might not be involved in this digital theft but it means it has some bad eggs hired who are stealing people’s money like this. Jazz Cash being one the most famous mobile wallet in Pakistan after Easypaisa should have solved this issue in the very first place. These mobile wallets should understand that people have developed trust in these companies after ages and since Pakistanis are not able to trust digital platforms easily, they should have catered this issue as a priority.

Many small businesses and freelance communities are using these platforms to earn a hard-living, so apart from just making money these platforms should cater to the emotional need of people associated with money.

How will we transform the digital Pakistan dream when we are not able to build the trust of citizens in these wallets for the very right reason? Will Zaheer Ahmad and other people like him who became a victim of the Jazz Cash scam and Easypaisa fraud ever again use these platforms? These platforms have not lost one or two customers they have lost the families that were associated with the victims.

