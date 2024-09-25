After Punjab and KP, Social Media Usage Restricted for Islamabad Police

On Tuesday, police officers and officials in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were officially restricted from sharing opinions or content on social media without prior approval. This decision came following an office memorandum issued by Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, aiming to maintain discipline and control over the public statements and actions of officers.

The directive specifically restrains police officers from making public statements, publishing articles in print media, or expressing opinions on any social media platform without official permission. The IG’s memo states that officers cannot speak at public forums in their professional capacity or share any content related to their duties without following proper channels.

After Punjab and KP, Social Media Usage Restricted for the Islamabad Police

Additionally, the policy prohibits officers from taking photographs or making videos while in uniform, whether on government premises, inside police vehicles, or in private spaces, particularly when done for self-promotion or publicity. The memorandum clearly states that no officer or official should upload any kind of confidential or official documents, pictures, or related content on social media platforms. The IG also warned against sharing personal, political, or religious views on any media platform, ensuring that the force remains neutral and professional.

To manage the flow of information, the IG’s directive specified that only the Public Relations Branch of the Central Police Office (CPO) can handle official social media channels related to police activities. If any officer wishes to share positive departmental achievements or updates, they must obtain regular approval through the proper procedure, which includes getting permission from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters at the CPO via the Public Relations Branch.

Furthermore, the directive emphasized that all heads of police units are now responsible for personally overseeing the social media activities of the officers in their divisions, zones, or units. The goal is to ensure that officers follow the established guidelines, with the memo warning that any violations will result in strict disciplinary action.

The policy will remain in effect until further notice, applying to officers of all ranks. The IG stressed that adherence to this policy is mandatory and that all officers must ensure its strict implementation to maintain the integrity of the police force.

In conclusion, this move reflects a broader effort to regulate the public image of the police force in Islamabad, reinforcing professionalism while limiting personal expression through social media and other public forums.