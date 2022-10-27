Age of Empires is coming to your mobile phones

Legendary strategy game Age of Empires could seen be coming to a screen in your pocket, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios announced on Wednesday.

The development was revealed during Age of Empires’ 25th-anniversary broadcast, in which the developer said that the game is set to be released for both iOS and Android devices.

The game has been adapted for mobile devices before, but this time it appears to be the most promising launch.

It makes sense to wonder how a game might function on a smartphone, yet many of the top Android strategy games are almost exact replicas of their PC equivalents. Company of Heroes, XCOM 2, Total War, and Northgard are among games that successfully emulate the PC experience on mobile devices while retaining all of the best features of the PC versions.

The last time we came across the Age of Empires moniker in a mobile game still leaves us with bitter recollections. Unfortunately, it is still unknown whether Age of Empires Mobile will be a version of Age of Empires 4 or only the international release of Return to Empire from Tencent’s TiMi Studios.

For Microsoft, it’s even more exciting. In the past year, the company has achieved significant progress in the mobile gaming industry by collaborating with Logitech on its new gaming handheld and guaranteeing that the Game Pass is an essential component of the Gamevice Flex.

Overall, the game enthusiasts and mobile players are living exciting times. Although we don’t yet have a release date, we’ll let you know when we do.