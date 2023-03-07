Agreement Signed to Foster Collaboration between Germany and Pakistan’s Tech Communities

Advertisement

The National Incubation Centre Karachi (NIC Karachi) recently hosted a delegation from the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) and the German Consulate Karachi to explore the thriving startup ecosystem in Pakistan. During the visit, LMKT (Private) Limited and AHK signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration between the startup and tech communities of Germany and Pakistan. This partnership aims to promote cross-border collaboration, exchange of knowledge, and exploration of business opportunities for startups in both countries.

Advertisement

The MoU signing was witnessed by esteemed members of the German Consulate General, including Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, and Muhammad Usman, Country Director of Pakistan at AHK UAE. The partnership between LMKT and AHK will involve collaboration on various activities, such as the Startup Germany Tour program, which promotes Germany as a startup destination for Pakistani startups. The parties will also work on creating options for connecting German and Pakistani startups through an event on the sidelines of Tech and startup events in UAE such as GITEX.

Faisal Jamil, Director of Strategy LMKT said,

Advertisement

We are delighted to partner with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce to promote cross-border collaboration. Free flow of ideas across geographies is crucial for innovation and we hope that this partnership will provide a great platform for startups in both countries to connect, exchange knowledge, and explore business opportunities.

His Excellency, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, and Oliver Oehms, CEO German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, also spoke positively about the partnership, highlighting the importance of partnerships in driving progress and innovation.

Sana Shah, Head of the Programme of the National Incubation Centre Karachi, expressed her excitement about the MoU, stating that it will lead to more collaboration between Pakistani and German startups. The visit concluded with the German consulate’s tour of the NIC Karachi and interactions with startups, where they discussed the importance of collaboration on innovation and research to create strong and connected business ecosystems.

Advertisement

Overall, the signing of the MoU is a significant step towards building stronger ties between the startup ecosystems of Germany and Pakistan. LMKT looks forward to further collaboration to support the growth and development of startups in the region.

Check out? MediaTek to Showcase 5G, Satellite Communications, Computing and Connectivity Technology Advancements at MWC