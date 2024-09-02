Ahsan Iqbal Plans To Provide IT Training in Pakistan Through Chinese Collaboration

Pakistan is on the verge of a digital transformation, and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal seems at the forefront of this transformation. On Sunday, Ahsan Iqbal disclosed that he aims to empower Pakistan’s youth by improving their skills in the IT sector, a move he thinks will be important for Pakistan’s future prosperity. In collaboration with China, the planning minister aims to provide IT Training in Pakistan. It will reportedly, open up new avenues for employment and innovation for 1 million youngsters every year.

From Laptops to Digital Literacy: Ahsan Iqbal’s Mission to Provide IT Training in Pakistan

Reminiscing the contributions of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, Iqbal underscored that the distribution of 1 million laptops to students is a testament to the party’s ongoing dedication to promoting education. He stated:

“The PML-N led governments have distributed 1 million laptops among the students. This initiative laid the groundwork for a more digitally literate youth.”

Furthermore, he made it clear that the current government is also creating opportunities to provide comprehensive digital education across the country. Ahsan Iqbal recently called for a significant increase in digital literacy, highlighting the importance of internet access in schools and aligning educational content with the demands of the information technology sector. He stated:

“There is a dire need to provide internet facility at the schools and knowledge in line with the information technology”

The planning minister also announced the release of the district education index report, which assesses the performance of schools across 124 districts. According to the report, these schools have attained an average score of 53%, underscoring both progress and areas for improvement. In response to the challenges identified, the prime minister established a task force focused on addressing the educational emergency, to boost the literacy rate to 90%. The collaboration with China and the focus on digital education are steps in the right direction to pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for the nation.

Check Out: Ahsan Iqbal Unveils Groundbreaking Tech Projects: A Quantum Leap for Pakistan – PhoneWorld