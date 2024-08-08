Ahsan Iqbal Unveils Groundbreaking Tech Projects: A Quantum Leap for Pakistan

In a recent development, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated two groundbreaking projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). These tech projects mark a noteworthy advancement in Pakistan’s technological landscape. The projects, named Common Criteria Pakistan and Quantum Communication, were launched in the presence of senior officials from the ministries of defense, information technology and telecom, and planning.

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Iqbal praised the team’s efforts in bringing these projects to completion. Moreover, he expressed optimism about their long-term self-sustaining models. He underscored the technological strides made since the establishment of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the implementation of Pakistan’s first IT policy under “Vision 2010.”

Ahsan Iqbal Introduces Future-Focused Tech Projects in Pakistan

The planning minister highlighted past achievements such as the issuance of 3G and 4G licenses during the inauguration ceremony. He also celebrated the establishment of several national centers, including the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence, the National Centre for Cyber Security, the National Centre for Big Data and Cloud Computing, the National Centre for Automation Robotics, and the National Centre for Satellite and GIS Technology. He stated:

“These centers have been instrumental in providing high-quality human resources, fostering startups, and enhancing scientific and technological skills across the country.”

In addition, the planning minister also announced the introduction of four new centers focusing on Nanotechnology, Quantum Computing, New Manufacturing Technologies, and Brand Development. He highlighted the essential role of modern technology in national development and the need to stay ahead in the rapidly growing technological landscape.

Other than that, the Federal Minister of Planning expressed concern over Pakistan’s current economic position and emphasized the need to enhance the country’s GDP, which has been on a downward trend. He also referenced the latest digital census data indicating a literacy rate of only 61%, with 26 million children out of school and high prevalence rates of hepatitis, diabetes, and polio.

Despite these challenges, he has confidence in Pakistan’s potential for progress. He underscored the importance of creating a comprehensive 23-year plan to transform the country’s economy into a trillion-dollar-plus economy. According to him, peace, stability, and continuity of policies and reforms are important to achieving this ambitious goal.