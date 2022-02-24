While Mark Zuckerberg is still describing what the metaverse is, the Meta CEO recently demonstrated another technology that he believes would be critical to the company’s ambition of building immersive environments. Meta’s AI researchers are developing a voice-powered bot that will allow users to customize their virtual environments via spoken commands. At a virtual presentation presenting the company’s latest AI development, Zuckerberg demonstrated an early version of the concept named Builder Bot.

AI Builder Bot: Zuckerberg’s Upcoming Plan for the Metaverse

“It enables you to describe a world and then it will generate aspects of that world for you,” Zuckerberg said. He along with a Meta employee used voice instructions to build a very rudimentary beach scene with a picnic table, clouds, and, yes, Zuckerberg’s signature hydrofoil, in his demo. Seagulls and ocean waves were also added as sound effects.

However, the technology appears to be in its early stage at the moment. Although Zuckerberg’s legless avatar was there, the landscape he created appeared to be more flatter and lower-resolution than previous metaverse demos. “As this technology advances, you’ll be able to create nuanced worlds to explore and share experiences with others using only your voice,” he said.

The builder bot is part of Initiative CAIRaoke, a wider AI project aimed at developing the kind of conversational AI required to create these virtual environments. Facebook isn’t the only company to try out this type of research. Last year, OpenAI demonstrated a neural network capable of producing visuals from the text. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, stated that project CAIRaoke would be critical to Meta’s future success. Furthermore, according to Zukerberg,

In the metaverse, we’re going to need AI that is built around helping people navigate virtual worlds as well as our physical world with augmented reality. When we have glasses on our faces, that will be the first time that an AI system will be able to really see the world from our perspective: See what we see, hear what we hear, and more.

Zuckerberg’s remarks come as he tries to shift the company away from social networking and into metaverse technology, a strategy that has proven to be extremely costly so far. However, as Facebook’s core service begins to lose users for the first time in its history, Zuckerberg has stated that “metaverse” experiences like the company’s virtual reality Horizon Worlds will drive future development.

